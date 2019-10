For so many tragic reasons, the American imagination has of late been preoccupied with the motivations of disaffected white men who've turned violent — a nation (or part of one) trying to diagnose and explain them, one mass killing after another. Whether that violence is born of mental illness, isolation, the culminated rage of masculine identity, or all those bound together in some hideous knot, we seem certain that there is some salvable cause. That's a complexity of causality that many Americans don't extend to non-white men who commit heinous crimes; there, the thinking seems to be, the evil is far more easily identifiable.

But those angry loners — the ones who shoot up schools and concerts and churches, who gun down the women and men they covet and envy, who let loose some spirit of anarchic animus upon the world — there's almost a woebegone mythos placed on them in the search for answers.

Joker

Todd Phillip's Joker is one of the most culturally significant films in recent memory. It has been praised and attacked with a fervency that is rarely inspired by the mainstream fruits of Hollywood. Indeed, it is difficult to think of a modern blockbuster that has generated such attention and concern. Virtually every major media outlet has published some extended commentary on the work, whether it be a film review of the standard format (which are now rare) or an impassioned op-ed delineating how the film is either the cause or consequence of some terrible social phenomenon. Inevitably, the word "Trump" appears early and often.The film tells the origin story of the Joker, a prominent supervillain in the Batman fictional universe. It traces the tale of a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck who, afflicted by bullying and mental instability, turns to a life of crime and sadism. To progressive members of the literati, the phenomenon of interest is the omnipresent sociopathy of the white male, in all its sexual repression, social ostracization and malignant cruelty. Though nearly identical attitudes are easily found at Vice CNN and numerous other outlets, Richard Lawson's take in Vanity Fair exemplifies the perspective most forcefully:At the risk of sounding like the sort of critical theorist who would spout such sentiments, "there's a lot to unpack here."The use of a phrase such as "hideous knot" suggests that Lawson has no interest in understanding mental illness, isolation or "the culminated rage of masculine identity" (whatever that is), and that he would prefer to imagine all of these as simply being ingredients in some disgusting stew of human malignancy that is more properly called "evil."Lawson goes on:Of course, some of the people interested in this sort of "woebegone mythos" include lifelong students of psychology, neuroscience and criminology — subjects that (don't tell Lawson!) they still teach in schools. Yet even so, Lawson is a gifted writer. And it is worth understanding why Joker makes him feel uncomfortable.Imagine if a different attitude were taken. Joker forces the viewer to undergo a rare inversion of perspective — an uneasy blurring of lines between hero and villain that seriously threatens to subvert popular notions of responsibility. Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix) demands sympathy. (This is the fact that upsets Lawson.) As his backstory is developed, and as he is revealed to be the unlucky inheritor of an absolutely terrible deck of cards — genetically, environmentally and socioeconomically — Fleck's descent into erratic, violent behaviour becomes easier to understand and accept. He is somebody who, through no real fault of his own, is pushed to the breaking point.To view the Joker's behaviour as evil, full stop, is natural: From early in life, fairy tales teach us to divide the world into good and bad. But Lawson is not a child, and Vanity Fair isn't a book of fairy tales.In a tale for children, such as the Harry Potter stories, we instinctively view the perpetrator of evil (Voldemort) as depraved rather than despairing. But again,And so it is incumbent on adult viewers — especially those who present as professional critics — to push their reflex beyond the level of pointing at the screen and saying "bad man."Many books and movies with action themes provide at least some glancing reference to the villain's back story. But Joker goes much further: It portrays Fleck's background in painstaking detail. The film chronicles the life of a man pushed by the cold, heartless universe to do things that any normal person would see as unequivocally evil. When the totality of his experiences is presented, it becomes more difficult to authoritatively condemn him. At root, our conflicted response gets to the heart of the age-old philosophical question of whether free will, good and evil can even exist in a deterministic universe. None of this has anything to do with race, except in the mind of a person who walks into a movie theater already obsessed with the question of skin colour.None of this is entirely new. Fyodor Dostoyevsky challenged Christian morality with his nuanced presentation of such themes in Crime and Punishment over 150 years ago. But film, especially good film, is a more accessible, intense and haunting medium, and therefore its impact on the world is much more decisive. Moreover, the Lawsons of the world know it to be more accessible, intense and haunting, and so tend to become fearful and agitated at the thought that a popular movie might further the spread of heterodox thinking. It is the same sort of moral panic that inflamed Christian culture critics who found themselves horrified by the contents of heavy-metal music lyrics.Samuel Forster is a Canadian essayist, and the Editor-In-Chief of Banter Magazine . He has degrees in criminology and psychology from the University of Alberta and the University of Toronto. He is an incoming PhD student and Wakefield Scholar at the University of Cambridge, where his subject of study is neuroexistential penology.