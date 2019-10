© AP/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader



Assassination Plot

Last week, Iranian officials reported thatwith the plotters allegedly planning to plant up to 500 kg of explosives under a congregation hall where the commander was set to speak.In an interview with Israel's Mishpacha magazine on Thursday, Cohen said that the Quds force commander "knows that his elimination is not impossible," and thatAt the same time, the official admitted that Soleimani's "actions are identified and felt everywhere," and thatThe Mossad chief also said thatbut that this was "not the right question." Nasrallah, Cohen said, "knows we have the option of eliminating him."The official revealed that. "From local agents to those who manage acquisitions of weapons pointed toward Israel," Cohen explained. "There are more than a few assassinations," he noted, but added that Israel's enemy had "changed tactics" and was no longer "quick to attribute assassination to us, for its own reasons."Earlier this year,In his Mishpacha interview, Cohen shied away from plans to enter politics for the moment, but said he definitely saw himself "in the leadership of Israel in the future."Last Thursday,the Iranian commander who worked to assist Iraqi and Syrian forces in their battle against Daesh (ISIS) terrorists between 2014 and 2017, and who has provided assistance to various anti-Israeli forces in the region, including Lebanon's Hezbollah,According to reports,with no information provided regarding their identities. The Revolutionary Guards' Intelligence Organisation saidwhich Soleimani was supposed to attend in September. The plotters were reportedly arrested before being able to carry out the operation.Also last week, Soleimani gave a rare media interview, revealing that he and Nasrallah barely escaped an Israeli drone attack during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.Israeli officials have accused Soleimani and Iran of attempting to wage proxy wars against Tel Aviv using groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, and of building up a presence in Syria, where Iranian military assistance has been provided for the fight against various terrorist groups.Tensions between Iran and Israel have been high for decades, with Tehran and Tel Aviv regularly threatening to annihilate one another in the event of war.