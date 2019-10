© doganerol1

Sarah Abed is an ndependent journalist and political commentator. For media inquiries please email sarah@sarahabed.com

The Kurdish-Israeli relationship has matured significantly. Since at least the 1960s, Israel has provided intermittent security assistance and military training to the Kurds. This served mostly as an anti-Saddam play - keeping him distracted as Israel fought two wars against coordinated Arab neighbors - but mutual understanding of their respective predicaments also bred an Israeli-Kurdish affinity.All signs point to this security cooperation continuing today. Israeli procurement of affordable Kurdish oil not only indicates a strengthening of economic ties, but also an Israeli lifeline to budget-starved Erbil that suggests a strategic bet on the Kurds in an evolving region.The people closest to the Jews from a genetic point of view may be the Kurds, according to the results of a recent study by Hebrew University.In the Oded Yinon plan, which is the plan for a "Greater Israel," it states the imperative use of Kurds to help divide neighboring countries in order to aid in their plans for greater domination.Interestingly enough, Kurds brush this alliance off as being just another step in achieving their ultimate goal of creating an autonomous Kurdistan.Every major Kurdish political group in the region has longstanding ties to Israel. It's all linked to major ethnic violence against Arabs, Turkmens, and Assyrians. From the PKK in Turkey to the PYD and YPG in Syria, PJAK in Iran to the most notorious of them all, the Barzani-Talabani mafia regime (KRG/Peshmerga) in northern Iraq.Thus it should come as no surprise that Erbil supplied Daesh (ISIS) with weaponry to weaken the Iraqi government in Baghdad. AndIsrael has reportedly been providing the KRG with weapons and training even prior its military encounters with Daesh. On the level of economic strategy, Israel granted critical support to the KRG by buying Kurdish oil in 2015 when no other country was willing to do so because of Baghdad's threat to sue.In January 2012 the French newspaper Le Figaro claimed that Israeli intelligence agents were recruiting and training Iranian dissidents in clandestine bases located in Iraq's Kurdish region. By aligning with theA year later, the Washington Post disclosed that Turkey had revealed to Iranian intelligence a network of Israeli spies working in Iran, including ten people believed to be Kurds who reportedly met with Mossad members in Turkey. This precarious relationship between Israel and Turkey persists today.