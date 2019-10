© The Armenian Weekly



US Republican and Democratic lawmakers are finalising legislation that would impose economic sanctions on Turkey, which has begun a military invasion of northern Syria to clear a border region of US-allied Kurdish forces, Senator Chris Van Hollen said Wednesday.Van Hollen said in a Twitter message.Van Hollen, a Democrat, partnered with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to round up votes of a two-thirds majority needed to override a possible veto by President Donald Trump.where they had been partnered with the Kurdish-led and US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).Turkey considers Syrian Kurds terrorists and on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in the north of Syria to