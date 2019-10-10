© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Explanations abound why the second Historic snowstorm descends in N. America why record cold sweeps through the Netherlands, Russia, Hungary and the earliest snowfalls on record in Latvia. A million without power in California as inadequate infrastructure is blamed on climate change not poor upkeep all the while crops decimated by winter cold and snow across the USA & Canadian grow zones. Question: Where will the worlds food come from?