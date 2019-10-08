© Reuters / Murad Sezer



Moscow and Ankara inked an agreement on using Russian rubles and Turkish lira in mutual payments and settlements, the Russian Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday.The deal is aimed at gradually switching to using national currencies in mutual trade, the ministry said., reaching $25.5 billion.According to the ministry, the agreement aims for "further expansion and strengthening of interbank interaction, as well as ensuring uninterrupted payments between business entities of the two countries."The new agreement is part of the two nations' push to cut their reliance on the US dollar. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last year plans to end the US dollar monopoly via a new policy that is aimed at non-dollar trading with the country's international partners, including China, Russia and Ukraine.This year the dollar has lost the leading position in Russia's export trade with its main trading partners.