Turkey is deploying reinforcements to the Syrian border following President Erdogan's announcement of a looming military operation against US-backed Kurdish militants, videos shared on social media and national TV show.Military convoys were captured in dozens of photos and videos, confirming the Turkish leader's claim that preparations have been finalized to establish a so-called 'safe zone' on Syrian soil along the Turkish border and that the operation could be launched "as soon as today or tomorrow."Additional armored vehicles and troops were sent to the border town of Akcakale, across from Tal Abyad in Syria, state television TRT confirms.Multiple videos shared on Twitter show dozens of military vehicles and buses, allegedly full of military personnel, moving towards the border in convoys.Helicopters are also increasingly 'active' in the border area airspace, according to some reports.Ankara and Washington agreed earlier in August to create a 'peace corridor' to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians into northern Syria - until Turkey realized that joint "land and air patrols with US were a fairytale." Erdogan even openly suggested that Washington was after a safe zone "not for Turkey but for the terrorist group."