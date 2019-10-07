Society's Child
Young boy miraculously survives being run over by car in Singapore
RT
Mon, 07 Oct 2019 14:49 UTC
The alarming accident unfolded outside Sri Ruthra Kaliamman Temple in Singapore on Saturday and was filmed by the dashcam of another passing vehicle.
The youngster was one of a group of women and children walking along the pavement when he suddenly ran onto the road, dashing out from behind a parked car, and straight into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
After the car passed over him, the prone child was helped up from the ground by one of the women. He appeared to be upset but unhurt, though she was clearly distraught. The footage, shared online by District Singapore, doesn't show if the driver stopped their car after realising what happened.
The footage generated fierce debate online over which party was more to blame over the incident, the driver or the child's guardians, with many saying that an adult should always hold the hand of a young child while out walking as they are "bound to be playful" though others said the driver should have reacted more quickly.
"It cannot be the driver's fault, from the angle the kids ran out driver really can't see anything," one commenter said in defense of the motorist.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Young boy miraculously survives being run over by car in Singapore
- Failed TV series with Greta Thunberg sparks child exploitation concerns
- Best of the Web: US begins withdrawing troops from Syria as Trump announces end to Cheney's 'endless war'
- 2,000 atoms exist in two places at once in unprecedented quantum experiment
- Best of the Web: Deplorables: Trump, Brexit and the Demonised Masses - A short film
- Brendan O'Neill predicts a Brexit riot: 'There should be Yellow Vests on the streets of Britain'
- US paving way for ISIS infiltration - Iraqi commander
- Dengue fever cases surge 200% in Mexico in 2019
- Nearly 30 percent of Democratic college students favor banning MAGA hats on campus
- Explosive development of Super Typhoon Hagibis
- All Russian-language schools in Ukraine will be forced to switch to Ukrainian from September 2020
- Iranian bank wins £1 billion compensation from UK taxpayer following illegal sanctions by treasury
- The IPCC's seldom mentioned 'uncertainties' when it comes to global warming 'tipping points'
- Kidnapped Santa Cruz tech CEO is found dead
- Trade, science & culture: Russia, Venezuela to draw up 10-year cooperation plan
- German Interior Minister: Europe on brink of new refugee crisis 'EVEN GREATER' than 2015
- North Korea blasts 'SICKENING NEGOTIATIONS' with US, denounces their 'hostile policy' after nuclear talks flop
- 'Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple!' Trump in latest rant over Ukrainegate
- Battle for the Arctic: Russia to install new missile warning systems to monitor new frontier
- Rare Daytime Sextantid meteor observed over Arizona
- Best of the Web: US begins withdrawing troops from Syria as Trump announces end to Cheney's 'endless war'
- US paving way for ISIS infiltration - Iraqi commander
- Iranian bank wins £1 billion compensation from UK taxpayer following illegal sanctions by treasury
- German Interior Minister: Europe on brink of new refugee crisis 'EVEN GREATER' than 2015
- North Korea blasts 'SICKENING NEGOTIATIONS' with US, denounces their 'hostile policy' after nuclear talks flop
- 'Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple!' Trump in latest rant over Ukrainegate
- Battle for the Arctic: Russia to install new missile warning systems to monitor new frontier
- Flashback: Corbyn: Children should be taught about suffering under the British Empire
- Best of the Web: Trump told Theresa May he doubted Russia was behind Skripal poisoning
- Former CIA Chief Brennan unblinkingly rewrites entire basis of US judicial system in one short sentence
- Germany is the new 'sick man' of Europe - Credit Suisse
- Perfect timing: Attorneys for 'whistleblower' confirm NEW individual with firsthand knowledge of Trump Ukraine call
- Trump orders deep cuts to National Security staff after whistleblower
- Do you have a lisance for that minky? WhistleGate may prove to be the fatal Democrat boomerang
- Brexit shock: Tory MP Baker 'unashamedly' backs Nigel Farage for top EU post - will be a 'nuclear weapon'
- Silent US-Iran war transforms into 'Iraq Uprising'
- The world's largest biometric prison
- Gaddafi spokesman says Libya was destroyed due to Western leaders' lust to continue exploiting Africa's riches
- Volker's testimony directly contradicts Democrats' impeachment narrative
- Bolton's revenge tour amounts to trashing Trump and burning bridges
- Young boy miraculously survives being run over by car in Singapore
- Failed TV series with Greta Thunberg sparks child exploitation concerns
- Best of the Web: Deplorables: Trump, Brexit and the Demonised Masses - A short film
- Brendan O'Neill predicts a Brexit riot: 'There should be Yellow Vests on the streets of Britain'
- Nearly 30 percent of Democratic college students favor banning MAGA hats on campus
- All Russian-language schools in Ukraine will be forced to switch to Ukrainian from September 2020
- Kidnapped Santa Cruz tech CEO is found dead
- Trade, science & culture: Russia, Venezuela to draw up 10-year cooperation plan
- War on fatherhood: Thousands protest in Paris against government funding of artificial families
- Series of explosions rock California Oktoberfest celebrations
- MI6 is 'concerned' that ex-cop has leaked dirt on Epstein and Prince Andrew to Russia
- Sanders discharged from hospital, suffered heart attack
- France: Bus crash leaves one dead, 17 injured
- Sex exploitation of minors in Georgia: Tbilisi case may be tip of the iceberg!
- Mass injuries: Botched Army paratrooper night jump involved hundreds; part of 10-day exercise
- Colombian oil pipeline bombed causing water contamination
- Four people killed after gunman opens fire in a bar in Kansas
- 20,000 attend Scottish independence march in Edinburgh
- Five dead after cargo plane runs out of fuel en route to Ukraine
- Judge shoots himself in court amidst rumors of case interference
- 5,000-year-old Canaanite megalopolis may rewrite history
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Decoding the American Minds: The Deep History of America's Culture Wars
- 45,000 year old 'projectile weapons' oldest ever found in Europe
- Divers excavate Roman shipwreck packed with perfectly preserved wine, olive oil & KETCHUP jugs
- Black Death traced back to Russia's Volga region via ancient DNA
- Pompeii: Wild parties, riots and famine preceded cataclysmic eruption of Vesuvius, inscription reveals
- The Nabataeans: Work begins on uncovering mystery civilization in Saudi Arabia
- New evidence sheds light on Younger Dryas impact hypothesis
- Bones from rare Mesolithic cave burial rediscovered in England
- Dishing the dirt on Denisova cave: A refuge for hominins and a home to bears, wolves and hyenas
- The earliest evidence for spears in Europe
- 420,000 years ago archaic humans collected swan feathers in Qesem Cave, Israel
- Körtik Tepe - Older than Göbekli Tepe?
- Wemyss: The Scottish caves housing mysterious carvings from the Bronze Age to the Picts
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Origins of the Power Elite: Inequality and "The 1%"
- The temple of Queen Amastris possibly found at Black Sea coastal town
- Pictish human remains found in Highlands may be of high status woman
- Mysterious megastructures unearthed in Ukraine
- Time to axe the Anglo-Saxons? Rethinking the 'migration period'
- Study suggest prehistoric babies were weaned using animal milk
- 2,000 atoms exist in two places at once in unprecedented quantum experiment
- Air pollution able to reach the placenta around a developing baby
- Paralysed man walks using mind-controlled exoskeleton
- Cyanide gas found in interstellar object 2I/Borisov
- The sky's the limit: Siberian scientists set to design Russia's first flying car
- Weird repeating signals from deep space may be created by starquakes
- Earth's magnetic poles could flip more frequently than previously thought
- Ice grains from Saturn's moon Enceladus yields new organic compounds
- Data from Chinese satellite shedding light on cosmic rays
- Ready for the space bagel? Russia to fly donut-shaped spaceship to edge of solar system
- Printed electronic tattoos could transform healthcare and the battlefield
- Math provides insight into the secrets of cells' feedback circuitry
- Gene edit gone terribly wrong in Brazil, but hey, let's do it again!
- Darwin Devolves — Evidence Keeps Rolling In
- Beyond Einstein: Physicists solve mystery surrounding photon momentum
- Right of reply: Our response to Jerry Coyne on his (non)defense of Neo-Darwinism
- Super soldiers? DARPA pushes for using gene editing on American troops
- 'First responders': Researchers find a new code in disordered proteins, pointing to intelligent design
- Alien probes spying on Earth? Scientist warns of possible 'lurkers' in our solar system
- C/2019 Q4: ANOTHER interstellar object to pass through our solar system
- Dengue fever cases surge 200% in Mexico in 2019
- Explosive development of Super Typhoon Hagibis
- The IPCC's seldom mentioned 'uncertainties' when it comes to global warming 'tipping points'
- Surveillance video shows dog-walking man being struck by lightning in Spring, Texas
- Lightning bolt kills 4 of a family in Chandpur, Bangladesh
- Alaska man recovering after bear mauling thwarted by his dad
- Bear kills 2 people in Mongolia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf with five legs born in Malaysia
- Fall began with 3 bizarre weather events - Record snowfall, a heat wave and a Category 5 hurricane
- Brain-shrinking fungus that can kill if touched found in Australia
- Moderate quake wakens San Francisco, Twitter flooded with witness reports
- Another climate scientist breaks ranks: 'Our models are Mickey-Mouse mockeries of the real world'
- Erasing 1921
- Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Plasma glyphs Chile, 400 year heat Netherlands & early winter safety
- Earlier snowfall than usual hits Finland
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - September 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Snow in full spring surprises inhabitants of La Araucanía, Chile
- The Earth began in 1960
- The Climate Inquisition
- Rare Daytime Sextantid meteor observed over Arizona
- Meteor fireball (or two) blazes over Ireland - Also seen from Scotland and Wales
- Meteor fireball seen soaring over São Paulo, Brazil
- Bright flash from meteor fireball captured on home surveillance camera in Denham Springs, Louisiana
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Stunning meteor fireball filmed exploding over the Mediterranean Sea
- Bright meteor fireball flies over the north of Spain
- Meteor fireball widely reported over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball caught on camera flying across southern Victoria, Australia
- Flashback Best of the Web: NASA chief: Risk of asteroid impact not being taken seriously, international cooperation needed to meet cosmic threat
- In two days, meteor fireballs were reported in the northeast US
- Meteor fireball brightens skies over southern California
- Night sky illuminated by huge meteor fireball over London, England
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #33 - Society Is Degenerating
- Plant-based diets risk 'dumbing down' the next generation, nutritionist warns
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- 'Eat less red meat', scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Makers of Zantac stopping distribution due to cancer concerns
- Most young children shouldn't consume plant-based 'milk', health guidelines say
- Shapeshifting: Cause of antibiotic resistance identified
- The Arnold's new documentary says meat will kill you. Here's why it's wrong
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
Quote of the Day
The current efforts of our President, his heroic deeds, will not be fully appreciated any time soon. His mission is to extricate the country, year by year, millimeter by millimeter, from the national, financial, economic and other types of traps we got caught in since 1917.
Recent Comments
There's so much evidence that Isis was created and maintained by the CIA, along with other rogue Intel agencies. Used as a Gladio like force...
I'll believe it when I see it! Don't get me wrong, I hope the president does get us out of Syria, out of the whole Middle East! But I'm skeptical.
Just listening to what the French King (:P) said, how he wanted such an islamification of France that France would become some sort of "new"...
SOTT: ANOTHER SALESMAN TROLL " heenashah " HIS LINKS RE FREE REFRIGERATOR BS. R.C.
Looks like a great way to spend a whole bunch of labor capital. Not. Unless it is the military. Then it is absolutely money well spent.