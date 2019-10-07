© Sputnik / Aleksander Kondratyuk

Russia and Venezuela have agreed to develop an official long-term cooperation agenda. The document will determine trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural relations between the countries."We'll try to draw up a strategic document for the next intergovernmental commission, which will determine the relations between our countries for a long period," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told the press following a meeting with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. He noted that the document would outline collaboration between the two countries at least until 2030.The minister said that his meeting with Maduro was of a technical nature, where they "discussed specific issues to increase trade, to restore the Venezuelan economy."The Venezuelan leader called the long-term cooperation plan "a good idea.""I think it's a good idea to work out a plan for 10 years to clearly represent our future," Maduro told reporters following the meeting with Borisov. The Venezuelan leader also said that Moscow and Caracas had extended contracts in the military sphere and agreed on new projects in agriculture.