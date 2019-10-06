© AFP/Frederick M. Brown

A bus belonging to the company Flixbus with 30 people on board, including the driver, going in the direction Narbonne-Toulouse overturned shortly before 13:00 (11:00 a.m. GMT) for a reason that remains to be determined, media reported, citing the local prefecture.the newspaper Depeche reported, citing a communique from local authorities. The incident reportedly took place near Bizanet Commune.The Midi Libre newspaper noted that, according to unconfirmed information,according to reports. In order to evacuate the victims, the police have had to partially block the road, which has led to the accumulation of cars and long traffic jams.The company Vinci Autoroutes said on Twitter that at the moment, "traffic on two lanes of the highway has been restored".