© Pixabay / kropekk_pl

Not only do social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter distort the mix of news that reaches their users, but their actions result in a worse mix, according to 55 percent of Americans responding to a Pew Research poll published this week. Just 15 percent believe the platforms' meddling results in a better mix.Republicans are even more emphatic - three quarters say social media has too much control, and two thirds disapprove of the mix of news the platforms generate. However,More than half of respondents highlight one-sided news (53 percent) and inaccurate news (51 percent) as "very big problems" in social media's influence on news. Censorship is a major problem for 35 percent - as much as "uncivil discussions about the news" - while users being banned is a major concern for just 24 percent., most (88 percent) see producing clickbait ("attention-grabbing articles," in Pew's words) as a factor in currying favor with online platforms. Nearly as many (84 percent) see social media popularity as a factor, while 79 percent view an outlet's political stance as a deciding factor. Only 34 percent think an outlet's "high reporting standards" are favored by social media platforms, and just 18 percent view political neutrality as important to platforms.The majority of respondents from across the political spectrum agreed that the posts they saw on social media were skewed toward one end or the other -. Just nine percent of Republicans, and 18 percent of Democrats, said the news they saw was "conservative" or "very conservative.", according to Pew. Some 55 percent of respondents "sometimes" or "often" get news from social media, and 52 percent specifically use Facebook to get their news. YouTube is a distant second - just 28 percent get their news there - and Twitter is a far-off third, attracting 17 percent of newshounds.Unfortunately for three fifths of the American population, Facebook is poised to take even more control over the news users see, with a 'News Tab' to be rolled out in the near future featuring stories from approved news outlets.