© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

What seems to be record heat touted non-stop in the Netherlands matches the accounts in 1540 of "The Solar Year" with temperatures so hot the people of the day though the event would be remembered for generations to come as crops didn't grow, water ran out and there were plagues and mice infestations. Quebec moves up mandatory snow time dates two weeks and strange plasma sighted in the skies of Chile that matches petroglyphs globally.