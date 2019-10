© National Geology and Mining Service of Chile

Mysterious "fireball"-like objects spotted blazing through the sky over Chile were not meteors, government scientists say, in a finding sure to enthuse UFO buffs the world over.Residents of Dalcahue, a port city on the southern island of Chiloé, took to social media last week with reports of the unidentified flying objects, some sharing photos of the phenomenon.Chile's National Geology and Mining Service soon gathered scientists to investigate the strange bright objects, dispatching teams to some. In a statement issued over the weekend, the scientists concluded theyWhatever the mystery entities were, they did leave some trace behind, however,at a number of sites.Locals interviewed by the geological teams said they heard no noises associated with the impacts, nor did anyone witness the crash-landings themselves.The scientists said, according to local media. Until then, when it comes to space debris and extraterrestrial visits, skeptics and believers may be forced to duke out their competing theories in the comments section. The truth is still out there.