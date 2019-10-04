Iraq's prime minister has vowed to address government corruption but urged protesters across the country to go home. At least 40 people have died and hundreds more have been wounded in a violent crackdown on demonstrations.In a televised address on Friday, Adel Abdul Mahdi said that, stating that "everyone should respect the rule of law by which everyone can live in security and stability.", with the death toll reaching 40 on Friday, according to reports. Of those killed, at least three were members of the security forces.The chaotic scenes in Baghdad prompted the government to impose a curfew in the capital. Abdul MahdiOn Thursday, the Iraqi prime minister called on lawmakers to support his efforts to reshuffle cabinet posts, in a bid to appease the protesters' demands.Frustrated by a lack of basic services and growing corruption, thousands of Iraqis have taken part in protests in Baghdad and several provinces. After the unrest began on Tuesday, the government deployed security forces and imposed an internet blackout on 75 percent of the country.