Hollywood director Clint Eastwood takes a critical look at the FBI and an overzealous news media in a new fact-based biopic telling the saga of Richard Jewell, a security guard fingered for a bomb plot he tried to stop.While working as a guard at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, Jewell discovered a backpack containing three pipe bombs. Immediately alerting police and helping to evacuate the area before the devices could detonate,- but that would soon change.Three days after the tragedy, Jewell found himself a suspect in the bombing, becoming a "person of interest" in the FBI's investigation, which profiled Jewell as a potential 'lone wolf' attacker. A, in which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper led the charge in positing his role in the lethal bomb plot (one woman was killed by shrapnel and dozens injured)."Jewell fits the profile of the lone bomber, a frustrated white man who is a police wannabe who seeks to become a hero," Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs - portrayed by Oliva Wilde - says in Eastwood's trailer.In an effort to clear his name further, Jewell later filed a number of libel suits against media outlets that ran with the story - including NBC, the New York Post and CNN, among others - ultimately winning settlements in all but one of the cases.Jewell died in 2007.The film, which arrives in theaters December 13, stars Paul Walter Hauser as Jewell, who appears alongside Kathy Bates playing Jewell's mother, Jon Hamm in the role of lead FBI investigator and Sam Rockwell as Jewell's lawyer.