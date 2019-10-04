© Ruptly

A disturbing video shows a masked protester beating a JPMorgan employee for calling for unity between Hong Kong and mainland China.But before he is able to enter his office building, a masked protester pounces on him, punching him repeatedly on the shoulder, neck and head. Hunched over against a wall, the banker is later seen being escorted to safety by a group of colleagues.JPMorgan circulated a memo to its employees about the incident, reassuring them that "additional security" had been put in place but advising "non-essential employees" to work from home over the weekend.The unsettling footage was taken on the same day that the city's chief executive,The move follows chaotic clashes between demonstrators and police that occurred on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Lam warned that violent protesters - almost all of them masked - were "destroying the city" and that authorities could not allow the situation to get "worse and worse."The ban, which will be put into effect on Saturday,and will be enforced for all public gatherings, even ones which have been officially sanctioned by the government.Dating from 1922, when Hong Kong was a British colony, theLam said the ban meant thatCountless videos and photographs document how masked protesters have destroyed public infrastructure, set fires, and assaulted bystanders and police alike.The officer fought back, shooting an 18-year-old student in the chest from close range. The student was hospitalized and remains in a stable condition.The months-long protests were originally against a now-abandoned extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China. In recent weeks, the demonstrations have taken on a broader - and increasingly violent - anti-China sentiment.