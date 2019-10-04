Popocatepetl volcano
Through the monitoring systems of the Popocatepetl volcano, 177 exhalations were identified, accompanied by gases and light amounts of ash.

In addition two explosions were recorded today at 04:46 h and 06:27 h.

The first explosion generated a column of approximately 2 km and the second explosion a column of 1 km, both explosions threw incandescent fragments on the slopes of the volcano.


Additionally, 434 minutes of tremor and a volcano tectonic earthquake were recorded today at 06:59 h with an estimated magnitude of 2.4.

During the morning the continuous emission was observed of low ash content, which reached a column height of up to 800 m and dispersed in the west direction. At the time of this report you have visibility towards the volcano, any emission will be dispersed in the west direction.

Source: Centro Nacional de Prevención de Desastres volcano activity update 3 October 2019