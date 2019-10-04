Through the monitoring systems of the Popocatepetl volcano, 177 exhalations were identified, accompanied by gases and light amounts of ash.In addition two explosions were recorded today at 04:46 h and 06:27 h.Additionally,today at 06:59 h with an estimated magnitude of 2.4.During the morning the continuous emission was observed of low ash content, which reached a column height of up to 800 m and dispersed in the west direction. At the time of this report you have visibility towards the volcano, any emission will be dispersed in the west direction.Source: Centro Nacional de Prevención de Desastres volcano activity update 3 October 2019