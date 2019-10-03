American opera lovers will now have to travel to Europe to see superstar Placido Domingo. The singer canceled his last remaining US performances amid a furore over anonymous and still unproven sexual assault accusations.. The 78-year-old tenor, who helped found the company, announced that recent sexual assault allegations had "compromised" his ability to enjoy his work.According to an August report by AP,The allegations are as of yet unproven, and all but two of the women chose to stay anonymous.LA Opera had opened an internal investigation into the allegations.Domingo denies any wrongdoing, and insists that all of his past sexual encounters were consensual. The septuagenarian tenor slammed theat the time of the allegations and said on Wednesday that he will continue to "work to clear my name."Whether he is ever vindicated or not,His retirement will surely please some of the social-justice crowd, like New York State Senator Brad Holyman, who gloated at Domingo's departure from Macbeth last week withNor is he even the first from the world of opera. Metropolitan Opera stage director John Copley was fired in 2018 for allegedly making a "sexually charged remark" to a chorus member, as was conductor James Levine. Florida Grand Opera co-director Bernard Uzan was fired later that year for alleged sexual misconduct, as was Opera Tampa conductor Daniel Lipton.None of the accusations against the above men were proven, and all deny any misbehavior.Across the Atlantic, the accusations against Domingo have met more shrugs than gasps."We do not see any basis for a statement or reaction based on our current state of knowledge," the Zurich Opera House said at the time of the accusations. The Royal Theater in Madrid echoed this sentiment soon after, praising Domingo's "exemplary career" and adding that accusations with such grave consequences "must be founded, and proven in the appropriate instances."