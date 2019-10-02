© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



All members of the three-side contact group - Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE - as well as the ones from the self-proclaimed republics, agreed to the 'Steinmeier Formula' on Tuesday

The government in Kiev has agreed to the so-called 'Steinmeier Formula,' the process for Ukraine's breakaway eastern regions to receive autonomy, which is expected to revitalize the stalled peace process.Named after Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German foreign minister who suggested it back in 2015, it's an addition to the second Minsk agreement thatAccording to the formula,, sending letters of agreement to the OSCE special representative in Ukraine, Martin Sajdik.The official confirmed to Interfax that no joint document was signed and "the signatories have been put under separate letters." It was not immediately clear to what extent the 'Formula' has become legally binding, given this quite unusual way of approval.Explaining the move, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the 'Formula' will be implemented into the new "special status" law - which is yet to be designed and approved by lawmakers at by the Ukrainian Rada. He also insisted that Kiev should control the border with Russia in the East.The sides had been expected to sign 'the formula' a few week ago, but the negotiations fell through because Ukraine disagreed with some points. While the approval is regarded as a positive sing in peace process by politicians,. Shortly after the announcement, a protest dubbed 'No to capitulation', was staged outside his office. The protesters waved flags of far-right groups, shouted slogans and brandished flares, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with any attempts by the Kiev authorities to somehow settle the conflict in the east of the country.A similar reaction was voiced by the former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.Meanwhile, Ukraine's decision was met with reserved optimism in Moscow, with Senator Aleksey Pushkov saying it "is paving the way to a Normandy format" meeting and eventual easing of tensions between Moscow and the EU. The format includes Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia and is designed to reach a settlement of the conflict in Donbass, which has been raging since 2014. No top-level meetings within the format have been held since 2016, due to various disagreements between the parties.