US President Donald Trump has again come under a media barrage after reports that he "pressed" Australia's prime minister to assist in an investigation into the origins of Russiagate, which Canberra disputes.In a report on Monday, the New York Times saidwith a Department of Justice (DOJ) probe tasked with looking into the origins of the 'Russiagate' investigation. While the Times itself acknowledges there was nothing "illegal [or] untoward" about the president's request,to Trump's July call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the fallout of which has transformed into a full-blown impeachment showdown in Washington.Critics argue that, during the July call, the president threatened to withhold military aid in order to pressure Kiev into targeting former Vice President Joe Biden - an electoral rival - with an investigation. WhileMuch like Zelensky, who dispelled notions that he was "pressured" soon after the allegations arose,stating the Australian government was "ready to assist and cooperate" with the DOJ investigation and required no prodding.The fact that the Trump administration is reaching out to foreign governments to assist the DOJ probe should come as no surprise to the Times or anyone else. The DOJ has made no secret about its ongoing investigations into the Russiagate saga, whileLater on Monday, soon after the Times report was published,Australia is relevant to the origins of "Russiagate" because the US intelligence community officials- who later went on to become the president's most outspoken critics -about Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulosnot the so-called "Steele Dossier" compiled by a British spy in the pay of Hillary Clinton's campaign.