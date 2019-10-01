Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has failed to show up for a polygraph test at the Kyiv Forensics Research Institute in a tax evasion case.A representative for the institute, Yuriy Irkhin, told reporters on October 1 that Poroshenko's questioning was scheduled for the morning but the former president never turned up.Irkhin added that even several hours after the appointed time, the institute was ready to perform questioning with a lie detector. However, that chance never materialized.The former president told reporters on August 12 that he is ready to answer questions with the use of a polygraph,, adding that he did not trust the State Bureau for Investigations (DBR).However,"Unfortunately, forensic examination excludes live broadcasts. We are talking about forensics, but a live broadcast is a television show," Irkhin said.During his unsuccessful re-election bid earlier this year,In recent weeks, the DBR questioned Poroshenko twice as a witness over the sale of Pryamiy and alleged tax evasion during the transaction.A billionaire confectioner, Poroshenko and his party ran on a pro-European, anti-Russian ticket in the July parliamentary elections, winning 25 seats.