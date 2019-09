© Sergei Grits/AP

"A stable forecast reflects our expectations that the new government of Ukraine will consolidate macroeconomic reforms in recent years, while the economy is recovering, and total public debt is reduced in relation to GDP."

US-based credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has upgraded Ukraine's long-term sovereign credit rating, citing the new government's improved financial management and a potential thaw in relations between Kiev and Moscow.the agency stated on Friday, justifying the move with assertions thatS&P raised Ukraine'sand itsShort-term ratings have been affirmed at B. The outlook on the ratings has been deemed stable.It also noted that Ukraine should "maintain access to both internal and external capital markets," which, according to S&P estimations, would allow it to "ensure repayment of commercial debt until 2020."While noting that Ukraine's economy is continuing to recover, the ratings agency praised the recent victory of Ukraine's National Bank (NBU) in restraining inflation below 10 percent. Also, S&P raised hopes of the country's new government's intentions to improve the business environment within the state, especially its plan to lift the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land."In our opinion, these measures could pave the way for higher foreign investment inflows into Ukraine, boding well for the economy's growth and external leverage," it stated.However, according to S&P,. These could pose a strain on the ability of the Ukrainian government to cover large external payments, especially given its current account deficits and large external repayment obligations. The agency emphasized, however, that these problems may be evaded if the government sticks to reforms. Among these, S&P mentioned the plan toThe ratings agency also noted that thewhich have been strained since 2014 and further deteriorated late last year following the Sea of Azov incident."More recently, there has been a slight thaw between the two neighbors. While we do not anticipate the implementation of the Minsk protocol in the near term,S&P stated.Ukraine received its previous "B-" rating with