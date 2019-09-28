The body of a 48-year-old man was found with multiple dog bites in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was found in Armstrong Street, Malabar, around 7am."At this stage circumstances surrounding the attack and subsequent death is unclear. However, while police were still processing the crime scene, they followed up on information of aShe said police called in the animal anti-cruelty league to remove three pitbulls pending the investigation.A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.