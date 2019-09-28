© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



The West ignores reality by trying to prevent the formation of a multi-polar world by imposing its narrow "liberal" rules on others, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the UN General Assembly.Lavrov's speech on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York focused on global challenges but, unlike some of the speakers, he didn't mince words, proceeding into a full-on rebuke of the Western ideal of world order.New centers of economic growth and political influence are emerging internationally, he said, but the US and its allies are trying to impede the rise of the multi-polar world.In order to achieve this,was how he characterized this attitude.As opposed to this counterproductive approach, lasting solutions to global challenges should be foundedthe Russian FM recommended.