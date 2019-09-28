© Twitter/Donald J. Trump



US President Donald Trump is blasting Democrats and "their media lapdogs" in a new campaign ad,The 30-second ad that Trump tweeted out Friday afternoon opens with Biden boasting about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired after he threatened to withhold $1 billion from Kiev. The footage is from the former vice-president's January 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations.says the video as it shows the faces of CNN and MSNBC anchors."They lost the election, now they want to steal this one," the narrator intones over the footage of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California). "Don't let them."The prosecutor whose firing Biden demanded was reportedly investigating a Ukrainian gas company that employed his son Hunter as a board member, to the tune of $50,000 a month, although he lacked any qualifications for the post - all while his father was the Barack Obama administration's point man for Ukraine policy.During a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump brought out Biden stopping the prosecution and saidHouse Democrats have argued this amounts to asking a foreign country to meddle in the upcoming election, citing a "whistleblower" complaint from someone in the intelligence community. Biden has been leading in the polls for the Democrats' 2020 presidential nomination until recently.