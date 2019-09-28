© Reuters/Eduardo Munoz



"The US uses the dominance of the dollar as the international reserve currency in order to bring our people to their knees.



"The Treasury Department is the economic Pentagon mentoring international relations and punishing millions of innocent people to enforce doctrines of regime change and to steal the resources of nations."

The US has slapped overincluding weaponizing the dollar andVenezuela's VP Delcy Rodriguez told the UN.Taking the floor at the UN General Assembly on Friday, Rodriguez tore into Washington's policy of regime change against the government in Caracas, which she said isRather than resorting to blunt military force, to gut the Venezuela economy:A total of more than 350 "unilateral coercive measures" thathave been adopted against Venezuela from 2015 to the present day, Rodriguez noted.After recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as an 'interim president' in January,with the US court recently recognizing a shadowy board of Citgo directors 'appointed' by Guaido.Rodriguez said, accusing the US of "a shameless robbery of all our resources" that resulted in a nine-fold drop in the country's income.The Venezuela's case shows thateroded by the years of the US-championed regime change policies around the world, with Venezuela becoming the best embodiment of the US efforts to date, the VP said.The rounds of punitive sanctions have taken a heavy toll on Venezuela's already crisis-hit economy, sparking a mass migration to the neighboring countries amid food shortage and occasional blackouts.On Tuesday, Washington allocated $52 million, reportedly diverted from humanitarian aid for Central American countries, "in development assistance" to Guaido, to help him "restore...democratic governance" in Venezuela.