European nations were so eager to negotiate with Iran that they suggested the US would end its sanctions regime if Tehran was willing to engage in dialogue, President Hassan Rouhani has said.According to Rouhani, European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal urged him to meet with US President Donald Trump, promising that Washington would lift "all" sanctions in return.stated the Iranian president.He said he rejected the proposal because, "under sanctions and maximum pressure,"In his statement, Rouhani also said that numerous countries were on Iran's side during their one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the UNGA. "We discussed various issues with various countries, and all of them condemned the United States' withdrawal from the JCPOA and its pressures. This is a huge success for Iran."