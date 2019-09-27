© Sputnik/Maksim Blinov



Earlier in the day, the US Treasury announced that it has imposed new sanctions on Russia for facilitating the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in the Arab Republic.The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed on Thursday new US sanctions against a Moscow-based company and several individuals over alleged fuel delivery to Syria." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department said in a press release that it has"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one entity, three individuals, and five vessels participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria," the release said.The sanctions target Moscow-based Maritime Assistance LLC and three Russian nationals who the Treasury said oversaw the activities of the company - Sovfracht Director of Marine Transport Ivan Okorokov, Sovfracht First Deputy Director of Marine Transport Department Karen Stepanyan, and Sovfracht Deputy General Director for Legal Support Ilya Loginov.