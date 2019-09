Faux-liberalism

Western countries pride themselves on defending human rights and upholding order across the globe, yet their actions undermine trust and peace and create more chaos and suffering, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Lavrov wrote in an essay published in the Russia in Global Affairs magazine. While maintaining diplomatic decorum,that the Russian FM argued representsto states like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Iran and Syria, the minister said. Bombing and regime change campaigns in places like Libya and Iraq have destroyed their statehood and killed tens of thousands.Another concept the West frequently invokes is the so-called 'rules-based order.'by the Western politicians themselves andusing this trick to "usurp the decision-making process" from others, Lavrov said.A recent example of this deceptive tactic by the West was the strong-arming of the global chemical weapons watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Western nations first accused Syria of chemical attacks, "without any proof." They then manipulated the OPCW procedures to grant the organization powers to name the culprits in chemical warfare, while bypassing the UN Security Council. Lavrov called thiswhich undermines the UN and paves the way for further confrontation.Lavrov brought up theWashington ditched the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty this August. The same thing happened to the painstakingly-negotiated 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear program, scrapped by the US last year. The US has even hinted at lifting the ban on deploying weapons in space.US trade wars and sanctions boil down toonly adding to the growing instability and deepening international mistrust, according to Lavrov.By contrast, Russia is proposing that the world move on from the imperial mindset of the 19th and 20th centuries, when the world was dominated by a handful of powers.Only this will guarantee a stable and secure future, Lavrov argued.A reformed body will do a better job at respecting the interests of Asian, African and Latin American nations, as well as upholding the "broadest consensus" among the UN members.Aiming for consensus and diplomacy instead of threats and pressure is crucial in today's politics, Lavrov noted, concluding his essay with a quote from long-term Soviet Foreign Minister Andrey Gromyko,