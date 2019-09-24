Society's Child
Daesh terrorist brags about receiving medical treatment in Sweden before returning to Syria
Sputnik
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 10:40 UTC
Swedish Daesh* terrorist and former resident of Gothenburg Khaled Shahadeh has claimed he received medical treatment from the Swedish state after being wounded in a clash with the Syrian army in 2014.
By his own admission, he was badly wounded and could hardly move his arm. As Daesh's own healthcare was lacking and the option of buying private healthcare in Turkey also a dubious prospect, he returned "home" for treatment.
"They fixed the nerves. I recovered. Got married and returned here with my wife", 29-year-old Shahadeh said in a unique interview from inside Kurdish prison made by Kurdish media company ReProduction and published by the Swedish daily Expressen.
According to Shahadeh, at the airport he was met by staff from Security Police SÄPO.
"They were a little worried about why I returned to Sweden," Shahadeh said, claiming that they gave him a lift from the airport. "They immediately started asking questions about why I returned and what I would do in Sweden. They made it clear from the start that I had not done anything that violated the law. They said there was no law that says I should not join al-Dawla or do jihad," Sahadeh claimed.
In 2015, Shahadeh returned to Daesh in Syria. Admittedly, he saw mass executions of prisoners.
"Some prisoners were executed, others had their heads cut off. It's the worst thing I've ever seen with my own eyes," he said.
Shahadeh remained with Daesh until the final fight in Baghouz in the spring of 2019, when he fled and ended up in Kurdish captivity.
Now he is pinning his hopes on the Swedish state again.
"I want to ask for all the people forgiveness, not just my family. If Sweden wants to help us, let them help do it. We are grateful if Sweden helps us out of here," Shahadeh concluded.
Khaled Shahadeh had lived in Gothenburg all his life and had a stint at Volvo before joining the jihad.
Sweden directly contributed to the jihadist cause with about 300 individuals, yielding among the highest percentages per capita in Europe. The Scandinavian country is notoriously lax with dozens of its "returnees", as almost none of them have faced prosecution for crimes committed in the Middle East.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Daesh terrorist brags about receiving medical treatment in Sweden before returning to Syria
- UK, France, Germany say Iran 'highly likely' for Saudi oil attack, sans investigation or evidence
- Democrats' pants in a twist over Biden-Ukraine scandal as MSM begins its spin cycle
- Pompeo thanks US' 'close friends' for pinning the blame on Tehran for Saudi oil attacks, as scripted
- UK Supreme Court judges rule suspending parliament was 'unlawful'
- 'A Netanyahu on steroids' describes what a Gantz leadership means for Palestine
- US and UK could strike a trade deal by July 2020
- Is Aramco misrepresenting the severity of its damaged oil infrastructure?
- Maduro heads to Russia for official visit with Putin
- SOTT Focus: Greta Thunberg: False Prophet of the Children's Crusade
- Haiti: Senator opens fire, shoots a photojournalist in the face, security guard injured
- Search launched for missing CIA mole Oleg Smolenkov
- Laura Ingalls Wilder removed from ALSC award over racist language
- Declassified: President Jimmy Carter knew of Israeli nuclear test, but turned a blind eye
- Neural network discovers never-before-seen Picasso painting
- 500 Scientists Write U.N.: 'There Is No Climate Emergency'
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- 19 killed, over 300 injured after 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
- One brave young man takes on 'gender inequality' at the University of Southern California
- Columbine survivor says reporters don't want to hear why he opposes Beto O'Rourke's proposed gun ban
- UK, France, Germany say Iran 'highly likely' for Saudi oil attack, sans investigation or evidence
- Democrats' pants in a twist over Biden-Ukraine scandal as MSM begins its spin cycle
- Pompeo thanks US' 'close friends' for pinning the blame on Tehran for Saudi oil attacks, as scripted
- UK Supreme Court judges rule suspending parliament was 'unlawful'
- 'A Netanyahu on steroids' describes what a Gantz leadership means for Palestine
- US and UK could strike a trade deal by July 2020
- Is Aramco misrepresenting the severity of its damaged oil infrastructure?
- Maduro heads to Russia for official visit with Putin
- Washington and Warsaw make pact to block progress of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
- The attack on a Saudi oil facility was a precision strike on US credibility - and a shattering of the US paradigm
- Russia not worried by plans in the UK to create new cyberthreat fight division
- The Trump-Modi bromance: What sparked it and what do each of them stand to gain?
- US lapdog? Boris Johnson calls for 'new' Iran nuclear deal winning praise from Trump, but Tehran says first comply with old one
- Two rockets strike Baghdad's Green Zone, sirens sound off near US embassy
- Iran's Rouhani proposes 'coalition of hope' peace initiative at UN to defuse Gulf tensions
- Best of the Web: 'Greater Israel': The Zionist plan for the Middle East
- Bojo fails six times to answer questions about his 'close friend' getting taxpayer money while London mayor
- The global banking Mafia's ratings game
- Best of the Web: Greta sues civilization for disappointing her, unleashes tirade at world for 'stealing my dreams'
- Flashback Best of the Web: In order to 'fulfill prophecy of third temple', are Israelis planning to destroy Al-Aqsa mosque?
- Daesh terrorist brags about receiving medical treatment in Sweden before returning to Syria
- SOTT Focus: Greta Thunberg: False Prophet of the Children's Crusade
- Haiti: Senator opens fire, shoots a photojournalist in the face, security guard injured
- Search launched for missing CIA mole Oleg Smolenkov
- Laura Ingalls Wilder removed from ALSC award over racist language
- 500 Scientists Write U.N.: 'There Is No Climate Emergency'
- One brave young man takes on 'gender inequality' at the University of Southern California
- Columbine survivor says reporters don't want to hear why he opposes Beto O'Rourke's proposed gun ban
- Thunberg vs Trump: Showdown at UN General Assembly spurs memes and snark about Greta's scowling
- Footage reveals hundreds of blindfolded and shackled Uighur prisoners in China
- Orlando officer fired after arresting two 6-year-old children at school
- My book defending free speech has been banned
- All 'bad habits' will soon be treated like smoking
- Labour mulls giving foreign nationals the vote in UK general elections
- Why Asking Questions And Understanding 9/11 is of Vital Importance
- Theology students are being taught to confess their "climate sins" while sitting in front of several potted plants...
- Child hostage: Greta Thunberg caught in 'disintegrating family' and 'devilish covenant' with her mother
- US soldier arrested for plot to bomb news network and join neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in Ukraine
- Suicidal father leaps in front of NYC train holding 5yo daughter, girl crawls away unscathed
- Exploitation: This Greta Thunberg thing is child abuse
- Declassified: President Jimmy Carter knew of Israeli nuclear test, but turned a blind eye
- SOTT Focus: Puritans Gone Wild! The Hidden Yankee History of Woke SJWs
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- The bizarre social history of beds
- Why James Mattis is no hero
- What lies beneath: 'Lost' Picasso revealed 100 years after artist hid it
- Henry Ford, America's father of economic populism
- New study shows common carp aquaculture in China dates back 8,000 years
- 6,600-year-old ceramic woman figurine found in Bulgaria
- The enigma of Bronze Age tin solved
- Ancient cold case: The Sima hominins, proto-Neanderthals
- Cameron claims it was he who talked 'peacenik' EU and 'dithering' Obama into bombing Libya
- Spy pigeons? Killer cigars? Acoustic kitties? Some of the weird ways CIA tried to win the cold war!
- RFK's son claims 'compelling evidence' his father was assassinated by a CIA operative
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: America Before: Comets, Catastrophes, Mounds and Mythology
- Alliance between Berlin & Warsaw? New docs reveal what pushed USSR towards Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
- Two weeks of terror: 20 years ago, Russians went to bed fearing their home was next to be bombed
- Explorers discover huge 'lost' ice cave with 3 floors, walkways and giant hall in Antarctica
- Ruins suggest Britons had bathhouses before Roman occupation
- Neanderthal footprints found in France offer snapshot of their lives
- Neural network discovers never-before-seen Picasso painting
- Despite appearances, your cat does love you
- Venus may have been habitable until mysterious catastrophe millions of years ago
- New Research: Walking patterns identify specific types of dementia
- Google's "quantum supremacy" to render all cryptocurrency and military cryptography breakable
- Huge asteroid set to graze past Earth on Halloween
- Did a common childhood illness take down the Neanderthals?
- Astronomers capture six galaxies undergoing sudden, dramatic transitions
- Rethinking Out of Africa: New study suggests ancient hominins in Asia 500k earlier than previously thought
- Google reportedly builds first quantum computer
- Mysterious magnetic pulses and evidence of groundwater discovered on Mars
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro ditches Google Apps, keeps Android - Why it matters
- Denise the Denisovan - scientists attempt to reconstruct extinct human's skeletal structure based only on DNA
- From The Atlantic on teaching human evolution, a bit of rare honesty in reporting
- China's lunar rover scopes out weird substance on far side of the moon (PHOTOS)
- New mineral discovered inside diamond mined in South Africa
- 'Insurance policy for planet Earth': Space agencies to smash spacecraft into asteroid at over 14,000 mph
- NASA's Juno probe reveals stunning eclipse on Jupiter
- Smart TVs Caught Sending Sensitive User Data To Facebook And Netflix
- Astronomers discover most massive neutron star ever recorded
- 19 killed, over 300 injured after 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
- Yup, it snowed in Flagstaff, Arizona on the first day of fall
- Second September snowfall hits the Alps
- Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts again, 10 tremors in 24 hours
- US prevent plantings in 2019 at 20 million acres, more than double the previous record
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Down economy, high food prices & negative interest is good for you
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Puerto Rico's coast
- Alarmed locals share incredible images of blood-red sky in Jambi, Indonesia
- Lightning bolt kills 3 people in Haryana, India
- Early snowfall hits plateau areas in SW China
- Tropical Storm Karen causes severe flooding in Trinidad and Tobago
- A century of climate crisis
- Shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Albania, strongest in decades
- Lightning bolt kills 36 cows on Ondo sacred hill in Nigeria
- The truth about Attenborough's falling walruses
- Pit bull terrier kills 13-month-old boy in Granite Bay, California
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global lock down begins as food shortages loom
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The real public perception of changing climate
- Susan Crockford: No climate emergency for polar bears
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Newly discovered interstellar object is heading our way
- Meteor fireball streaks across San Antonio, Texas sky
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Rīga, Latvia
- Mysterious sonic boom-like noise baffles residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- 'It got bigger and bigger and bigger and popped': Meteor fireball sighted off Kāpiti Coast, New Zealand
- Bright slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the English Channel
- Mystery boom resounds throughout northern New York; shakes buildings
- NASA turned blind eye to car-sized asteroid that exploded over Caribbean
- Bright flash of light, loud boom filmed in Acworth, Georgia
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera over Nutley, New Jersey
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- Woman who cries crystals instead of tears baffles doctors
- Why the Swiss are rebelling against 5G rollout
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #31 - The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
- Pesticides? 'Mystery' lingers over more cases of infant birth defects in Europe
- Autism gene? 12 children with autism were conceived from one donor's sperm
- The 'Lion Diet': Hear Mikhaila Peterson roar about her transformational way of eating
- Bone, not adrenaline, drives fight or flight response
- Hormel, Kellogg's continue the assault on human health: Now getting into the fake meat business
- A pharmacy in every backyard: Traditional herbal medicine blooms in Cuba
- UPDATE-Texas girl fights for her life after contracting brain-eating amoeba
- Cannabis compounds hold promise as a PTSD treatment
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
Io lunar eclipse on Jupiter, 9/11/19
Quote of the Day
Fear not the path of truth, fear the lack of people walking on it.
- Robert Francis Kennedy
Recent Comments
I'd like to see the increased knife crime measured against the Islamic invasion *Oops, the Muslim migrant numbers. Something tells me they might...
But left out of all the domestic fire fights and splattered school children data, the VA reported that 60,000 US veterans committed suicide...
Thank you for this great article, and the understanding of YCYR is based on lies and a false belief system. Also highlighting, the Universe, has...
Since 1966, approximately 1,196 persons have been killed in what have been mis-labeled as "mass shootings" in America. Since 1966, over 980,000...
Judging the past with the extremist ideologies of today. What a stupid concept.
Comment: See also: