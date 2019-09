© Reuters/Lucas Jackson



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heaped praise on America's "close friends" - the- after they toed the line and blamed Iran for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities - without providing any hard evidence.Pompeo took to Twitter to thank the US allies in Europe forfor what he calledafter the UK, France, and Germany, albeitand pinned the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities on Tehran.The incident and the subsequent blame game have resulted in soaring tensions in the region, withthat briefly cut state oil giant Saudi Aramco's daily output in half.Earlier on Monday,than Iran being behind the attacks.and arguing that this proves Tehran's key role in the assault.Washington has used the attacks as a pretext for a massive military build-up at Iran's doorstep, sending an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer armed with surface-to-air and Tomahawk cruise missiles to Saudi Arabia's shores, and vowing to speed up the delivery of weapons and to send more troops to the Gulf to fend off "Iranian aggression."As tensions flared up, Tehran said it would fight back until "the full destruction of any aggressor," promising to shoot down any drones violating the nation's airspace.