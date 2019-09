© Alex Kolomoisky



Experience has taught Palestinians not to pay heed to Israeli elections. But to every rule there is an exception.Although it is still true that no Israeli Zionist leader has ever been kind to the Palestinian people, the dynamics of the latest Israeli elections on September 17 are likely to affect the Occupied Palestinian Territories in a profound way.Indeed, the outcome of the elections seems to have ushered in a new age in Israel, ideologically and politically. But the same claim can also be made regarding its potential influence on Palestinians,Former chief of general staff of the Israeli army, Benny Gantz, who had orchestrated the destructive war on the besieged Gaza Strip in 2014, is likely to be tasked with the job of forming Israel's new government.The focus is mainly placed on the fact that he seems to have finally dislodged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a position he had held for nearly 13 years, a scenario that was, until recently, deemed inconceivable.. Following several political mergers and a strong showing in the previous elections in April, the centrist politician has finally edged past Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in the most recent elections.With 33 seats in the Israeli Knesset - compared to Likud's 31 seats - Gantz now needs a broad coalition to rule Israel. The vehemently anti-Palestinian politicianThe latter has managed to achieve an outstanding 13 seats, making it the third largest political force in Israel.But, according to Gantz's previous statements , the inclusion of Arab parties in the coalition is out of the question, despite the fact that Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Joint List, had indicated his willingness to join a Gantz-led government.The country's former ultra-nationalist defense minister, Lieberman, with 8 seats, has restored his previous "kingmaker" status. He, too, is keen on such a coalition.While the "king of Israel" has finally been dethroned, however, Palestinians have little to rejoice over. True, Netanyahu has destroyed any chance of a just peace in Palestine through the entrenching of the illegal military occupation and inhumane siege of the West Bank and Gaza. However, future possibilities are equally, if not even more, grim.Once upon a time, outright discussion of annexing large parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories were relegated to the margins of Israel's political discourse. This is no longer the case.Gantz, possibly Israel's next prime minister, has repeatedly made it clear that he would be strengthening, rather than dismantling, the illegal settlements in the West Bank, and has even attempted to take ownership of Netanyahu's pledge to annex the Jordan Valley."We are happy that the Prime Minister has come around to adopt the Blue and White plan to recognize the Jordan valley," Gantz's party said in a statement shortly before election day.Given that Israel has successively normalized the concept of annexation in its own, political discourse, and that it has already received an American nod on the matter, it is then a matter of time before such a step takes place.in case of a political or security fallout once the decision is taken and enforced. That political insurance simply means thatshould Palestinians rebel or the international community push back against the flagrant Israeli violation of international law.Israel has been itching for a major military campaign in Gaza since its last onslaught of 2014. Since then, Gaza has been bombed numerous times, and hundreds of innocent lives have been lost. But Netanyahu steered clear of an all-out war, fearing a high death toll among his soldiers and the blame game that often follows such military misadventures.Mandated by a large coalition, bringing together Israeli army generals, right-wing politicians and ideologues, Gantz would feel far more empowered to go to war, especially since the former military chief has repeatedly accused Netanyahu of being "weak" on Gaza, "terrorism" and security.If a future war goes as planned, Gantz would be happy to claim the accolades of victory; if it does not, due to Gaza's stiff resistance, the political damage is likely to remain minimal.He has participated, orchestrated or led many military campaigns, including ones aimed at suppressing any resistance in Gaza, in Lebanon and during the previous popular uprisings.While it is typical, and understandable, to dismiss all Israeli governments as one and the same,