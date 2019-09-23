© New York Post

Dramatic cell-phone video shows the moment a 5-year-old girl crawls out from under a Bronx subway car that her suicidal dad had just fatally leaped in front of — with her cradled in his arms."Little by little, my love, little by little!" one onlooker can be heard encouraging the little girl in between sobs, as she inches out from under a southbound No. 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station.The only apparent sign of any physical injury was a small trickle of blood dripping down the girl's forehead, though she can be heard wailing in the moments after the traumatic incident.The child — still wearing a pink backpack — is led onto a wooden bench, as one concerned woman can be heard asking, "Do you know your mom's number?""She got lucky," one police source said of the child. "It's amazing that she's alive."Emergency responders pronounced the child's father dead at the scene.Following the incident, the little girl was captured on video being carried in the arms of an FDNY medic to an ambulance.Additional reporting by Tina Moore