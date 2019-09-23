Society's Child
Europe's largest Buddha statue unveiled in Russia
RT
Mon, 23 Sep 2019 12:15 UTC
The 'Golden Abode of the Buddha-Shakyamuni' weighs 30 tons and is the largest statue of the Maitreya Buddha (Buddha of the Coming) in Europe, according to TASS.
Over 2,000 people and several monks reportedly attended the Buddha's unveiling ceremony in Lagan on Sunday. The huge gold statue was built using donations from Russian residents "and believers," the press service reported.
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- Iran says seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero is now free to leave
- Russian Security Agency accuses US special services of transferring ISIS militants to Afghanistan
- Palestinian NGO for prisoners' rights aren't giving up after third Israeli raid
- 'Cancel culture' bites the NY Times again: Editor under fire after questionable old tweets resurface
- Europe's largest Buddha statue unveiled in Russia
- Zarif: Iran is open to talks on permanent nuclear deal with US
- Brazilian government wary as Pope prepares 'Synod of the Amazon' to 'save trees, minorities and whole planet'
- Nothing to lose? Arab lawmakers in Israel endorse Gantz for prime minister
- Busted! Syrian refugees try to sneak into Greece masquerading as Ukrainian volleyball team
- Israeli TV station says Netanyahu won enough votes to head new government
- Syrian government and opposition finally form constitutional committee, seen as basis of peaceful resolution to 9yo war
- Chick-fil-A sales have more than doubled since LGBT boycott began
- Huge asteroid set to graze past Earth on Halloween
- DC climate change protesters disrupt morning commute by blocking key intersections
- Russia refuses to comply with IMF's demands to put surplus money into other countries' financial systems
- Early snowfall hits plateau areas in SW China
- Tropical Storm Karen causes severe flooding in Trinidad and Tobago
- Twitter's 'Hide Replies' function serves to appease the elitists of the political/media class
- Did a common childhood illness take down the Neanderthals?
- Early snowfall hits plateau areas in SW China
- Tropical Storm Karen causes severe flooding in Trinidad and Tobago
- A century of climate crisis
- Shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Albania, strongest in decades
- Lightning bolt kills 36 cows on Ondo sacred hill in Nigeria
- The truth about Attenborough's falling walruses
- Pit bull terrier kills 13-month-old boy in Granite Bay, California
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global lock down begins as food shortages loom
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The real public perception of changing climate
- Susan Crockford: No climate emergency for polar bears
- Tony Heller: My gift to climate alarmists
- Fresh snow covers Utah's Alta
- Signs and Portents: Rare two-headed viper spotted in western India
- The Climate Prophets
- Hurricane Lorena causes flooding in Jalisco, Mexico
- Flash floods hit Thessaloniki, Greece
- 'Forming like roaches': Six tropical storms whirling at once in Western hemisphere have tied a record
- Coldest September morning EVER for six South Australia towns
- Thousands of dead fish wash up on drought-stricken Greek lake
- Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts leaving city 5 miles away 'covered' in ash
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Newly discovered interstellar object is heading our way
- Meteor fireball streaks across San Antonio, Texas sky
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Rīga, Latvia
- Mysterious sonic boom-like noise baffles residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- 'It got bigger and bigger and bigger and popped': Meteor fireball sighted off Kāpiti Coast, New Zealand
- Bright slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the English Channel
- Mystery boom resounds throughout northern New York; shakes buildings
- NASA turned blind eye to car-sized asteroid that exploded over Caribbean
- Bright flash of light, loud boom filmed in Acworth, Georgia
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera over Nutley, New Jersey
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- Woman who cries crystals instead of tears baffles doctors
- Why the Swiss are rebelling against 5G rollout
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #31 - The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
- Pesticides? 'Mystery' lingers over more cases of infant birth defects in Europe
- Autism gene? 12 children with autism were conceived from one donor's sperm
- The 'Lion Diet': Hear Mikhaila Peterson roar about her transformational way of eating
- Bone, not adrenaline, drives fight or flight response
- Hormel, Kellogg's continue the assault on human health: Now getting into the fake meat business
- A pharmacy in every backyard: Traditional herbal medicine blooms in Cuba
- UPDATE-Texas girl fights for her life after contracting brain-eating amoeba
- Cannabis compounds hold promise as a PTSD treatment
- Mandatory vaccination is tyrannical: The true purpose of California Vaccine Bill SB276
- Setting the stage for climate sickness: Global warming hoax leaves authorities unprepared to address potential health crisis from extremes of cold
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
The establishment irritates you - they pull your beard, they flick your face - to make you fight, because once they've got you violent they know how to handle you. The only thing they don't know how to handle is non-violence and humour.
