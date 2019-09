© screenshot



The DOJ Inspector General's work is never done. Just last month IG Horowitz released a report which concluded thatToday, Horowitz testified before Congress and was asked by Rep. Mark Meadows about somelast year. Rep. Meadows said a referral would be forthcoming and Horowitz agreed to look over the information."We've taken, now, your report and we've put it side-by-side [with] congressional testimony that James Comey made before the joint oversight and judiciary hearing and I'm finding just a number of irregularities," Meadows said. He continued, "So would it be appropriate if ranking member Jordan and I were to refer those inconsistencies to the IG and if we did that would the IG look at those inconsistencies?""It's certainly appropriate for us to get a referral about a then-employee of the department, which is I think the hearing you're probably referencing, and then we would assess it," Horowitz replied.Here's the full exchange that took place today between Meadows and Horowitz:"I'll give you one example," Meadows said. Referring to testimony Comey gave in December of 2018, Meadows continued, "Mr. Gowdy was asking, he saidIt was a very clear question. Mr. Comey said 'I don't think so. I don't recall doing that so I don't think so.'They're at opposite dynamics in terms of what they're constructing. And we have dozens of examples where that has happened." Meadows added, "So we'll be referring those inconsistencies to you today, Mr. Horowitz, and I think that it's important that the American people get to look at this."Obviously it could be a while before we hear the IG's reaction to that referral. In the meantime,That document will be marked for material that needs to be redacted at which point Horowitz' office will prepare a public version of the report for release. So probably sometime next month we could have a new, probably lengthy IG report to review.