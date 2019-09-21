© Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Cpl. D. Morgan / USMC

Thirteen Marines have been formally charged with playing a role in the smuggling of undocumented immigrants into the U.S., the Marine Corps announced Friday.In addition to the smuggling charges, the Marines will face military court proceedings for, according to a statement from the 1st Marine Division Press Office.Two of the Marines were specifically named -- Lance Cpls. Byron Law and David Salazar-Quintero -- but the other names were withheld. These two have also been charged federally with. Both were based at Camp Pendleton, in California.According to a criminal complaint filed in July, Border Patrol agents were making normal rounds when they saw a black car pull off the road around seven miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. They pulled the vehicle over and found Law driving and Salazar-Quintero in the front passenger seat. They had three undocumented immigrants in the back seat; the three reportedly told the agents they were Mexican citizens and did not have documents to enter the U.S. legally.All five were arrested and questioned.Law told an agent that Salazar-Quintero had asked him on July 2 if he wanted to make $1,000 to pick up an illegal. They drove to the Mexican border, then dropped the first immigrant off at a McDonald's in Del Mar, Calif. They weren't paid that day and on July 3 they agreed to pick up three more people to be paid for that day and the day before's work.Salazar-Quintero said that Law had been the one to introduce him to smuggling.Two of the immigrants from the car admitted they were going to pay $8,000 to be smuggled into the country.