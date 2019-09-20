© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

Moscow has launched a large-scale military exercise alongside China and India, with maneuvers spanning from the Caspian Sea to Central Asia.The Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) drill, which kicked off on Monday, amasses around 128,000 troops, with more than 20,000 pieces of hardware, conducting maneuvers in southern Russia and Central Asia.Russian servicemen are joined by fellow soldiers from China, India, and Pakistan, along with personnel from four Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.New Delhi sent hundreds of soldiers to the drill, which takes place amid the renewed tensions between India and Pakistan over disputed Kashmir.All of the exercise's objectives were completed and received "a positive reaction" from President Vladimir Putin, who visited troops in Russia's Orenburg Region bordering Kazakhstan, the Kremlin spokesperson said.