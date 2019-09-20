© Nader's Show/ YouTube



US busy spying 12,000 kilometers away from own borders: Hajizadeh

"Their numerous spy planes are busy flying around outside of Iran's borders and everybody knows that their intelligence activities and collection with manned or unmanned planes is of a significant magnitude," Hajizadeh said, adding, "In this recent incident, we actually defended ourselves. The MQ-4C, an advanced US spy plane, entered into Iranian airspace. Yes, it is correct, it only entered into [Iran] a few kilometers, but in any case, we don't tolerate even a few meters."

"We witness civil war in Afghanistan, mass killings occurred in Iraq in these years, insecurity in the region, disease, environmental destruction. With this money that has been spent by the Americans, militant groups like Daesh (ISIS) and al-Qaeda were created. People around the world have now realized that America has spent this money and is now supporting Saudi Arabia whose crown prince murdered [journalist Jamal] Khashoggi."

'Would Americans tolerate if we sent our drones to their coasts?'

With what excuse did they want to attack?"

General Hajizadeh: Nobody wants war or conflict

"we and the Americans have in common is that nobody wants war or conflict, but if an unintentional conflict occurs, it is possible that it results in a war."



"Because of the tensions and the sensitive situation, our region is like a powder keg," he cautioned. "When these contacts become too close, when forces come in contact with one another, it is possible that a conflict happens because of a misunderstanding."



"In other words, it's possible that the leaders in Iran and in the US do not want war, but the forces and troops that are in contact with one another in the region enter into an unintentional war. So, logic dictates that America keeps its distance."

Defensive units possess higher authority compared to offensive units, says Hajizadeh

"Naturally, we have sets of authorities at various levels of the Guards, some at the command level and some at the unit level at the borders. In other words, they have a set of authorities. For example, it could be that launching a missile requires higher level authority, which is the case everywhere around the world. If for example, an airplane wants to bomb a location, a decision has to be taken. However, on matters of defense and air defense, it could be that a junior officer manning his post, when he identifies a situation and discovers something and sees that it is not a friendly force, has the duty to confront. He has this directive."

"For instance, I'm the commander of the Aerospace Force, and I was informed only after the drone was targeted and downed. It was not the case that I was informed previously and it wasn't the case that I stayed up and was ready to give orders. No, those units are at the border and decide themselves and have authority."

"Yes. The units in the area identified the aircraft. The difference between the Global Hawk RQ4 and the MQ4 is very slight, and the units there identified it but the units that publicized it didn't make that distinction, but after it was downed, the precise model was established. And after it was downed and they informed me, they informed me that it was a MQ-4 drone, a very large spy aircraft."

'Probability of a US retaliation was very low'

"We have been under an arms embargo for the last 40 years, including the eight years of the war and the last 30 years as well. We haven't been able to buy anything from the world to bring here."

"So naturally, the import sector for weapons is very limited and we didn't have many options. Over these years we couldn't even import simple things like radars which every country needs for its defense. We can't attack anybody with that radar, but it can detect if an aircraft is passing or not, and even this they wouldn't sell to us and this had dire consequences."

Sanctions made Iran self-sufficient: IRGC aerospace unit chief

"Our domestic systems are not just one or two examples. Thousands of weapons systems are manufactured domestically and this would be impossible with imports and bringing things from abroad. We are self-sufficient and our dynamism will continue."

"Look, we've been fighting them in the last seven-eight years now, in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and even in Iran and now we are continuing to fight with their remnants and the vast majority of them have been destroyed and they scattered around the region."



"We know that they are being supported by America and at various times during the conflicts they conducted airdrops for them, supplied them, transported their commanders and they supported them. They would smuggle Iraqi oil under US protection and they would sell the crude oil. They are being supported by America and in Afghanistan this is also the case."



"But the fighting is not going to be larger than the fighting that happened in the past and the majority of them have been eradicated and destroyed".

'U.S. leaders, commanders not having the will for a war'

"We do not see the American military or the American political leaders having the will for a war. But all of this comes down to a decision and ultimately, it's possible that a decision will be taken in the future."

"We do not see such situation in America, US bases, the state of the US military or the morale of American officers and soldiers being on that level. But we ourselves have a duty, and with the management of the Supreme Leader, we always view the future with skepticism and we say that a big war will occur. That is, in the military we are always preparing ourselves for a war."



"In other words, if a rational nation wants to avoid war, it has no option but to prepare itself for war," he argued. "Therefore, it's on this basis that we are permanently preparing ourselves, developing our capabilities, and fulfilling our intelligence and operational duties."

"We don't have much to say to American officials because American officials are not committed to anything nor do they have any firm beliefs, nor are they concerned about the American people nor do they care about the people of the region."

Hajizadeh: Zionists determine U.S. policies, actions

"They care about the one percent rich people in America and we believe that the American people are captives of the politicians and rulers who constitute a tiny minority who themselves are captives of the Zionists," he noted.



"It's the Zionists that determine who the president of the United States will be and it's them who determine his policies and actions," the general added.

"We monitor their tweets, they curse their own officials, nasty curses," he said.



"Just imagine a few thousand people have to bear the circumstances of being on the sea for months. For rest and recreation, they take them to a barren and dry place. They are really under pressure and the troops can't really fight with this morale."



"I also want to say something so that the whole world hears this," the general continued. "In addition to the US bases in various regions like Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Emirates and Qatar, we can target all naval vessels up to a distance of 2,000 km and we are constantly monitoring them."

Iran of today not comparable to Iran of 30 years ago: Hajizadeh

"They shot down our Airbus passenger plane with 290 people on board and we couldn't respond," he said, adding, "But today it is very different. Today we are powerful and our response will be very powerful and crushing."

"According to Islamic teachings, we must help Muslims around the world. If in Palestine, in Lebanon, in Syria, in Yemen they (Muslims) are being attacked by enemies that are being supported by America and European countries, it is our duty to support them to the best of our abilities and to stand with the Resistance Front."