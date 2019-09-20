Part 1: Obama ordered CIA and FBI to spy on Trump
Former Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe looks like he is going to be charged for his role in the Trump Russia hoax to try to remove a duly elected President from office. Former CIA Officer Kevin Shipp, who is an expert on counter-intelligence, says McCabe is going roll over on his co-conspirators and talk if the DOJ cuts him a deal. Shipp explains:
"Yes, I do think he will talk, absolutely. It's either that or be imprisoned with Billy Bob for the next 15 or 20 years. The motivation is great for him to talk. . . . This is one of their most outrageous things the Shadow Government and the Deep State has done. They ran a counter-intelligence espionage operation, and that was their excuse to open an investigation. . . . It is clear to me that spying on Trump was ordered by Obama. It had to be, no doubt about it. He gets a Presidential brief on what the FBI, CIA, NSA are doing every single day. The FBI spied on the Trump campaign with an unprecedented domestic spy operation, and that is rocking this country."
Shipp points out that what happened with President Trump is a first in U.S. history. Shipp says,
"This is huge that they had a domestic spying program involving CIA and FBI informants targeting a Presidential candidate and then the actual President himself. This has never happened before, and I am hoping it will never happen again. This must come out. It has to come out if we are going to retain our democracy and our constitutional republic. These people have got to be exposed, they have got to be indicted, and they have to be charged. If they are not, it's pretty much over for our justice system."Part 2: Deep State will never let 9/11 truth be revealed
There is a new engineering analysis and investigation done by the University of Alaskathat says on 9/11/2001, building #7 was a controlled demolition and did not fall because fire melted the beams. This new report totally contradicts the official story and reveals a gigantic lie the public has been told for the past 18 years. The mainstream media (MSM) is largely ignoring this ground breaking report. Why?
Former CIA Officer Kevin Shipp, who is an expert on counter-intelligence, says:
"This is shocking . . . . As always, they call everyone who looks into this a conspiracy theorist. These 3,000 structural engineers who took part in this study are engineers and architects, are high level people, and many have PhD's . . . and it was conclusively proven. I would urge people to read the University of Alaska study and also watch the video of tower #7 collapsing. I met with a structural engineer, and he said there was no way that building just collapsed. There was a freefall, and no way was that a fire on one of the floors. That was a controlled demolition."Shipp also comments on the Epstein case and globalist plans for the future of the USA.
Kevin Shipp, is the author of the top-selling book about the Deep State From the Company of Shadows
Comment: Shipp also comments on the Epstein case and globalist plans for the future of the USA.
See also: Monumental university study: 'Fire did not bring down Tower 7 on 9/11'
Comment: The Kevin Shipp interviews are excellent.