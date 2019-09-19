Former President Michel Temer surprised Brazilians by referring to the impeachment of his predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, as a "coup" for the first time.Rousseff's backers have long called her ouster through a Senate vote on August 31, 2016 a "coup" while her foes insisted it was a justified impeachment vote to oust her.She was accused of improperly manipulating the budget and was replaced by then-Vice President Temer, whose Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) played a key role in Rousseff's ouster. Temer then ruled the country for 28 months before handing over the post to far-right Jair Bolsonaro.Rousseff did not lose time to slam Temer after he tried to whitewash his role in the coup process.The Federal Prosecution Office also accuses Franco and Padilha for joining a corruption ring in the Chamber of Deputies to cash in by using public institutions.The PT ruled Brazil from 2002 until 2016 when Rousseff, the first female president of Brazil and a long-time comrade of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, was removed from office through impeachment two years into her second term.Both Lula and Rousseff have called what has been going on in Brazil since 2016 impeachment a coup against elected leaders.