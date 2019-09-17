Chunks of ice the size of golf balls fell in Glidden Saturday in a small, quickly moving storm."I went, 'Oh my goodness,' " Glidden City Clerk Suzy Danner recalled. "It was just a shock."Some of the hail exceeded 2 inches in diameter and caused small dents in vehicles. Danner said there was no known damage to city property.The first report of hail was in Dawson in Dallas County about 2:15 p.m. The final report was in Eldora in Hardin County about 6:30 p.m.