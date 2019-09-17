Chunks of ice the size of golf balls fell in Glidden Saturday in a small, quickly moving storm.

"I went, 'Oh my goodness,' " Glidden City Clerk Suzy Danner recalled. "It was just a shock."

Some of the hail exceeded 2 inches in diameter and caused small dents in vehicles. Danner said there was no known damage to city property.

The 4:15 p.m. storm was among several reports of hail that day across central Iowa, stretching from Glidden east to Eldora, according to the National Weather Service.

The first report of hail was in Dawson in Dallas County about 2:15 p.m. The final report was in Eldora in Hardin County about 6:30 p.m.

Large hail fell Saturday in Glidden. Most of it was about an inch in diameter, but some exceeded 2 inches

