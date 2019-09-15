© AFP / Sebastien Salom-Gomis



Yellow Vests protests against President Emmanuel Macron's economic polices hit France for the 44th weekend in a row. It got especially heated in Nantes where clashes between police and protesters left several people injured.Some 1,800 people took to the streets of the city on Saturday, according to police figures. This week, the Yellow Vests tried a different approach to the protests, avoiding the city's center and hitting different routes instead.At some point protesters engaged in scuffles with law enforcement. The police extensively used tear gas to disperse the crowds, footage from the scene shows.Water cannons were also deployed.The protesters pelted police with various objects and even used Molotov cocktails.Although most of the demonstrators marched peacefully, there were, including a local McDonalds, smashing bus stops and setting dumpsters on fire.At least two protesters and four police officers were injured in the scuffles.Ahead of the rally, the police managed to seize a whole crate of Molotov cocktails, a handful of firecrackers and a haul of around one hundred umbrellas - which come in handy to hide from water cannons and tear gas canisters.In fact, many things get one in trouble during the protests, as one man was detained by police apparently over merely carrying a tennis racket. During protests such sports implements are known to be used to hurl tear gas grenades back at police.The protests were also held in other major cities across France. In Lyon, the gathering was also marred by scuffles with the police, that deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters.In Toulouse, the yellow vests occupied a train station, getting onto the tracks in an attempt to disrupt the railroad.