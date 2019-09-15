A 200-acre brush fire that erupted Saturday in the Juniper Flats area between Perris and San Jacinto forced mandatory evacuations of more than 200 people and is 10%contained as of Sunday morning, authorities said.It was reported at 5:52 p.m. in the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, Riverside County Fire Department spokesman Rob Roseen said.The blaze was first reported at 10 acres but jumped to 75 acres by 6:40 p.m., Roseen said. Officials said the fire had grown to 100 acres by 8:40 p.m. There was no containment."The first arriving enginewith a moderate rate of spread," he said.More than 200 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire along with two air tankers and one helicopter, Roseen said.No injuries were reported.At least 60 homes and more than 200 residents were under mandatory evacuation as of Saturday night, CAL Fire Riverside said.Evacuations are in place inCAL Fire Riverside said. Homes in this community, to the west of Warren Road and south of Mulberry Street, are under a mandatory evacuation, authorities said.A care and reception center has been established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail in the city of Hemet.