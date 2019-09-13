© The New Zealand Herald/Supplied

A Kiwi adman has chosen an unusual support person to accompany him to a redundancy meeting.In lieu of the usual suspects of a friend, colleague or family member, the member of the creative team at FCB hired a professional clown to attend the meeting with him.An image sent to the Herald overnight shows the staffer, sitting alongside his support clown while he talks to the individuals running the meeting.A spokesperson for FCB told the Herald the agency has a policy of not commenting on individual employment matters out of respect for those involved.In an email title "Coulrophobia" (the fear of clowns), the spokesperson did, however, say it was up there among the weirdest stories she had ever been contacted about.The latest restructure at FCB follows on from job cuts at the agency after the loss of the Vodafone ad account.It's understood the staffer has, however, landed on his feet since his odd meeting at FCB, getting a new job at DDB along with his creative partner (not the clown). They are set to start their roles next week, upon returning from their birth country Australia.