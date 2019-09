© AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast File



Chicago Public Schools will overhaul how it handles sexual abuse complaints after a federal investigation found "tragic and inexcusable" problems following student complaints, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.The agency's Office for Civil Rights called— among the most comprehensive of any major urban school district. Federal officials concluded that the district's management, handling and oversight of sexual harassment violated Title IX, which is a federal law designed to protect students from abuse, harassment and gender-based discrimination."The Chicago Public Schools have inexcusably failed, for quite some time, to provide their students with the basic protections required by law," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kenneth Marcus said in a statement. "These issues must be addressed to ensure that all students in Chicago Public Schools have an opportunity to learn in a safe educational environment free from the threat of sexual harassment or sexual assault."The investigation was expanded with federal officials interviewing staff and reviewing documents connected to 400 schools. Overall, the federal investigation involvedThe review noted thatThe district acknowledged students didn't get "the comprehensive support they deserved," in a letter sent to families on Thursday and outlined steps that have already taken, including forming a new office to handle complaints and fresh background checks for all staff, vendors and volunteers."While we have made significant progress, we will not be satisfied until I and every CPS parent believes we have created a safe and supportive district culture," said district CEO Janice Jackson.The district has been under scrutiny for its handling of sex abuse and harassment cases for years.In 2018, federal education officials took the unusual step of withholding $4 million in federal grant money citing district failure to provide records on reports of sexual violence against students.After a Chicago Tribune series that same year, the district created a new agency to handle allegations. That agency received over 600 reports of sexual violence last year, with nearly 500 of them involving student-on-student violence.