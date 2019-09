© ESA/Hubble/M. Kornmesser (file photo)



A group of astronomers may have found Earth's long-lost cousin, discovering the first ever "habitable" terrestrial planet with water in its atmosphere, according to new research aided by the Hubble telescope.Known as K2-18 b, the mysterious exoplanet is twice the size of Earth with eight times its mass, but its atmosphere could help answer burning questions about the possibility of life beyond our solar system. A research paper on the new find was published in the Nature Astronomy journal on Wednesday."Finding water in a potentially habitable world other than Earth is incredibly exciting," said Angelos Tsiaras of University College London, the study's lead author. "It brings us closer to answering the fundamental question: Is the Earth unique?"However, Tsiaras added that the planet should not be considered an "Earth 2.0," because "it is significantly heavier and has a different atmospheric composition."Water vapor had previously only been discovered in the atmospheres of super-hot gas giants, like Jupiter.Though humans are unlikely to ever set foot on the remote world with current technologies, astronomer Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland told ABC"The fact we can now make observations that allow us to work out what's in the atmosphere of a planet twice the Earth's radius, orbiting a star that is just over a quadrillion kilometers away, is just amazing," Horner said.