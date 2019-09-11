California woman is one of two hikers missing in Hawaii Khiara Henry was last seen renting a car, which was later found near the beachA California woman is the subject of a search on Maui, and a second person has been missing in Hawaii for a little more than a week.Khiara Henry, 23, of San Diego, waswhen she rented a car in Kahului, according to a news release from August 5 from the Maui Police Department. She missed her July 29 flight home.Her vehicle was found at the Waianapanapa Park area, the release said. Her daypack, phone and car key were not in it.Police said they received several leads on Henry's case but were not able to confirm any of them.New surveillance footage of Henry from the car rental office was released by officials Friday, according to KHON.Her family has offered a $10,000 cash reward for the first tip leading to Henry's safe return and/or the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance, KHON reported.Meanwhile, the search for a missing hiker on Hawaii's Big Island is in its second week.on the trail near Waipio Valley lookout, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.on the transverse trail in Waipio Valley towards Waimanu Valley, the release said.The police search for Brittain ended after five days, his sister-in-law Heather Lee, said.Members of the search team that found missing hiker Amanda Eller in May are helping search for Brittain, according to Lee.Javier Cantellops told CNN by phone Sunday night that he andCantellops said about 30 volunteers are searching for Brittain, KHON reported.