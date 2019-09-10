"We had two ways to end the occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations", Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.
The spokesman added that as there's no further way of resolving the Afghan issue through negotiations, the Taliban will take the path of jihad - one the US will regret.
Trump said Monday, after calling off secret Camp David meetings with the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the talks with the movement were "dead".
Comment: More from Trump's statement:
U.S. President Donald Trump, asked about the state of U.S.-Taliban peace talks, has said: "They're dead. As far as I'm concerned, they're dead."
Trump made the comments while addressing reporters at the White House on September 9, two days after he announced on Twitter that he had cancelled secret talks with Afghan and Taliban officials in the United States.
He reiterated earlier statements that he made the decision after the Taliban carried out a recent car bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier.
"They thought they had to kill people in order to put themselves in a little better negotiating position. When they did that they killed 12 people," Trump said.
"You can't do that can't do that with me," he added, saying that "we've hit the Taliban harder in the last four days that they've been hit in over 10 years. So that's the way it is."
Trump said that the plan to invite the Taliban, who have been involved in Afghan peace negotiations with the United States for months, to the U.S. presidential retreat Camp David "was my idea, and it was my idea to terminate it."
...
Trump, who has said he would like to reduce U.S. troop numbers to about 8,600, addressed promises made since his presidential campaign to leave Afghanistan.
"Yeah, we'd like to get out," he said. "But we'll get out at the right time."
On 2 September, a huge explosion hit Kabul's PD9 district, where foreign troops and agencies are located, just hours after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad shared with the nation's leadership the details of a peace deal drafted during the ninth round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha.
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack that left 16 dead and 119 wounded.
Three days later, three explosions rocked Kabul, killing dozens of people, including a US soldier. The Taliban again claimed the responsibility for the attacks.
Comment: As the Taliban made these threats, they followed them up by taking control over the Yangi Qala district in Afghanistan (the second district in 2 weeks, the first being Anar Darah). Local government troops retreated over fear of casualties, sent reinforcements, but lost the district after fighting.