A total of 246 people were killed and 97 injured in lightning strikes across the country in last seven months this year, said a press release.Of the victims, 202 were male persons, 30 female persons, eight teenage boys and girls and six children, Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum said in a press release today.According to the release, 11 people were killed in February while 8 in March, 20 in April, 60 in May, 66 in June, 47 in July and 37 in August.Of the deceased, maximum 22 people were killed in Satkhira district this year, it adds.The data have been collected from different daily newspapers, online news portals and television channel scrolls.The forum's Secretary Rashim Molla read out the release during a press conference held in the city today.