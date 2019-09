© Scott Eells/Bloomberg



the U.S. would fall almost to the bottom of a ranking of 114 economies by GDP per capita

China would see its relative ranking gain a few spots

© Bloomberg

The U.S. economy is consistently ranked among the world's strongest. But cut off its addiction to debt and exhaust its gold and currency reserves, and a very different picture would emerge., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.In fact,That's a seismic shift from America's comfortable No. 5 spot on a list based on conventional measures.To get this somewhat dystopian measure,That's a total loss of almost $72,000 for every man, woman and child.Japan ranked dead last, with more than $93,000 of income erased per person. Its per-capita income of $43,701 in 2020 would flip to a negative $50,000 and its rank on the list would plunge 96 spots, from 18th to last.Nor isimmune in the alternate, borrowing-free universe. With debt and reserves at 83% and 5% of GDP, respectively, its economy would see per-capita wealthThat dwarfs second-place Japan, with $2.1 trillion.Luckily for Americans, a debt-free economy is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Even with growing trade wars against China and others, and the Trump administration's projected $1 trillion budget deficit in fiscal 2020, the U.S. debt market allows for ample liquidity and the U.S. dollar is considered the world's reserve currency.The U.S. will need to continue to borrow. The IMF projects America's government debt to average 109% of GDP over the next five years. Reserves, having averaged $425 billion between 2014 and 2018, would account for less than 2% of the projected $22.2 trillion GDP for 2020.